HCMC’s artists get to experience metro line on lunar New Year

A delegation of nearly 200 artists in HCMC participated in a trip to visit metro line 1connecting Ben Thanh Market in the downtown area and Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City stretching 19.7 kilometers on February 1.

HCMC’s artists get to experience the metro line on Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

The artists who are working in various artistic fields of literature, music, theater, dance, photography, cinema, fine arts, and architecture participated in the journey running through 14 stations (3 underground stations and 11 elevated stations), including HCMC Opera House, Ba Son, Van Thanh Park, Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, High tech Park, Vietnam National University and Suoi Tien Tourist Area.

In the coming time, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports will offer many activities to create opportunities for artists to learn about the history and development of the city. It is expected to inspire them to create works of art as well as promote HCMC to people nationwide and international visitors, People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports said.

Metro Line 1 has 14 stations (3 underground stations and 11 elevated stations). (Photo: SGGP)

In July 2023, the HCMC People’s Committee just launched a composition contest marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The competition that has attracted many artists throughout the country aims to look for works that have been created from now until 2024 to honor the achievements of the Party organizations, authorities, and people of HCMC, contributing to the building and development as well as the completion of cultural values of the city.

Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) is the first metro line which was built in the city. It is one of the six metro lines in the planning for the urban railway system.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh