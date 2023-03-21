HCMC’s artists commemorate People’s Artist Diep Lang

A memorial service commemorating People’s Artist Diep Lang was held at the 5B Theater in HCMC on March 20.

The event co-organized by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and the municipal Stage Association was attended by many popular veteran artists, including People’s Artists Kim Cuong, Le Thuy, Minh Vuong, Tran Ngoc Giau, Bach Tuyet, Trong Huu, Thanh Vy, Meritorious Artists namely Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Ca Le Hong, Hoa Ha, Tu Trinh, My Uyen, Phuong Loan, Phuong Hang, actors Quyen Linh, director Huynh Anh Tuan, cai luong composer Hoang Song Viet and more.

The Remembrance Day will be a chance for cai luong (reformed opera) artists and devotees to commemorate the talented veteran actor who made outstanding contributions to southern Vietnamese folk music and the country’s movie industry.

Diep Lang had more than 50 years of contributing to the arts and many roles that left a deep impression on audiences. The talented artist was honored as a shining moral example for his tireless dedication and granted the title of “People’s Artist” in 2003.

People’s Artist Diep Lang passed away at home in the US on March 11 at the age of 83. The actor had a 60-year-old career in cai luong and was also involved in drama and movies.

Pictures of artists offered incense and wrote in a condolence book at the memorial service