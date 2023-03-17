Memorial service to be held to commemorate People’s Artist Diep Lang in HCMC

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and the municipal Stage Association will organize a memorial service for People’s Artist Diep Lang on March 20.

The remembrance day will be a chance for cai luong (reformed opera) artists and devotees to commemorate the talented veteran actor who made outstanding contributions to southern Vietnamese folk music and the country’s movie industry.

People’s Artist Diep Lang was an actor of the Saigon Cai Luong troupe 2 and participated in performances that served soldiers during the southwest border defense war.

He was head of the HCMC Arts Troupe that made performances in European countries in February 1984 and then worked in the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater. He was also a member of the executive committee of the HCMC Stage Association.

Diep Lang had more than 50 years of contributing to the arts and many roles that left a deep impression on audiences.

The talented artist was honored as a shining moral example for his tireless dedication and granted the title of “People’s Artist” in 2003.

Well-known veteran artists including People’s Artists namely Kim Cuong, Le Thuy, Minh Vuong, Tran Ngoc Giau, and Meritorious Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy will join the memorial service.

People’s Artist Diep Lang passed away at home in the US on March 11 at the age of 83. The actor had a 60-year-old career in cai luong and was also involved in drama and movies.