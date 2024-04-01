Travel

HCMC’s annual culinary culture festival draws over 60,000 visitors

SGGP

More than 60,000 gastronomy lovers participated in the culinary culture festival which opened at Van Thanh Tourist Area in HCMC on March 28-31, 1.5 times higher than last year.

a1h-5629.jpg.jfif
Foreign tourists visit a stall selling a traditional craft product of To He, toy figures that are made of rice dough, at the fetsival. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual food show offered around 400 local dishes from provinces and cities throughout the country and a wide range of activities such as a lucky draw program, travel promotions, traditional music performances, and more.

One of the highlight events of the festival was the “Top ten must-try Vietnamese dishes” contest helping visitors find and choose their favorite food easily. Award-winning dishes included grilled freely-fed local pig mixed with wild Mac Mat (clausena indica) leaves, tuna eyes soup served with many kinds of herbs, Da Lat chicken artichoke noodle soup, Bun cha - rice noodle salad served with grilled pork, Ginseng ostrich sinew soup.

The organization board presented the “Impressive Display Booth” awards to Van Thanh Tourist Area, Saigon Rex Hotel, and Saigon-Ninh Chu Resort.

a2b-7516.jpg.jfif
More than 60,000 gastronomy lovers participate in the culinary culture festival. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

culinary culture festival HCMC Saigontourist

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn