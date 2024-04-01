HCMC’s annual culinary culture festival draws over 60,000 visitors

More than 60,000 gastronomy lovers participated in the culinary culture festival which opened at Van Thanh Tourist Area in HCMC on March 28-31, 1.5 times higher than last year.

Foreign tourists visit a stall selling a traditional craft product of To He, toy figures that are made of rice dough, at the fetsival. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual food show offered around 400 local dishes from provinces and cities throughout the country and a wide range of activities such as a lucky draw program, travel promotions, traditional music performances, and more.

One of the highlight events of the festival was the “Top ten must-try Vietnamese dishes” contest helping visitors find and choose their favorite food easily. Award-winning dishes included grilled freely-fed local pig mixed with wild Mac Mat (clausena indica) leaves, tuna eyes soup served with many kinds of herbs, Da Lat chicken artichoke noodle soup, Bun cha - rice noodle salad served with grilled pork, Ginseng ostrich sinew soup.

The organization board presented the “Impressive Display Booth” awards to Van Thanh Tourist Area, Saigon Rex Hotel, and Saigon-Ninh Chu Resort.

More than 60,000 gastronomy lovers participate in the culinary culture festival. (Photo: SGGP)

