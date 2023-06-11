HCMC’s 2023 Summer Volunteer Campaign starts

The HCMC Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, and Vietnamese Students' Association in HCMC co-organized a launching ceremony of the 2023 Summer Volunteer Campaign on this morning.

This year’s event aims to mark the 30th anniversary of summer volunteer programs and campaigns of the youth in the southern metropolis, implement resolutions of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for the 2017-22 tenure in the city, welcome the 7th Congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in HCMC, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and 50th anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of HCMC Youth Union Phan Thi Thanh Phuong recalled the first campaign called “The cultural light in Summer” bringing 700 students to provide charity classes to disadvantaged children in Binh Chanh District nearly three months 30 years ago, contributing to strengthening the progress of the city's education universalization.

At the end of 1996, HCMC achieved the national standard for illiteracy eradication. The standing committee of the HCMC Youth Union decided to develop the campaign into a large-scale event and then the Summer Volunteer Campaign was officially launched in 1997.

The 2023 Summer Volunteer Campaign which is scheduled to take place from June 11 to August 6 is expected to attract more than 700,000 students and young people. The volunteers will participate in social welfare works in HCMC, provinces, and cities in the Southeast region, the Mekong Delta, South Central Coastal and Central Highlands regions, especially in Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District of HCMC, on Phu Quy Island in Binh Thuan Province and Laos.

Addressing the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the campaign’s participants need to express sincere thanks of the Party, Government, and people of the southern metropolis to localities supporting the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as present the spirit of dynamic, modern, civilized youth with the sentimental attachment of the city.

He hoped that they will be ambassadors to spread Ho Chi Minh cultural space and showcase the culture of HCMC’s people imbued with President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality, and lifestyle to localities and foreign friends.