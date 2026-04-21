Landslide leaves four houses completely destroyed in Ca Mau

Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Vice Chairman of the Tan Thanh Ward People’s Committee in Ca Mau Province, said a task force had been set up to visit, support, and assist residents affected by a landslide in the area at noon on April 21.

Residential area along the Ca Mau – Bac Lieu canal affected by landslides

Earlier, at around 2 a.m., a landslide occurred along a residential stretch by the Ca Mau – Bac Lieu Canal, located on the Cong Chua route in Hamlet 13, Tan Thanh Ward.

On-site observations showed that several houses along the canal bank had collapsed and been swallowed by the waterway, while others developed cracks and remain at risk of further subsidence.

Scene of the landslide

According to the Tan Thanh Ward People’s Committee, the incident completely destroyed four houses and partially damaged two others. Property losses are estimated at around VND900 million (approximately US$36,000). No casualties were reported.

Authorities assist residents in dismantling structures and relocating to safer areas.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities deployed police and militia forces in coordination with the provincial Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police to assist residents in dismantling affected structures and relocating belongings to safer areas.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan