Top leader attends birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap

Late Party General Secrectary Ha Huy Tap’s revolutionary life stands as a noble symbol of a patriotic intellectual who early embraced the proletarian ideal and the path to national salvation charted by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (President Ho Chi Minh).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906 – 2026) in Ha Tinh province on April 21, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh on April 21 held a ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906 – 2026), a steadfast communist, a key leader, an eminent predecessor, and a distinguished theorist of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the late Party chief’s revolutionary life stands as a noble symbol of a patriotic intellectual who early embraced the proletarian ideal and the path to national salvation charted by Nguyen Ai Quoc (a name used by late President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of modern Vietnam). He embodied sharp theoretical thinking, unwavering courage, and the integrity of a true communist, dedicating his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Drawing on General Secretary Ha Huy Tap’s legacy and intellectual stature, the top leader called for the promotion of aspirations for national advancement, self-reliance, and creativity among the Vietnamese people in the new development era. He stressed that rapid and sustainable growth requires breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, alongside the development of high-quality human resources and modern, synchronized infrastructure. The party organization, authorities, and people of Ha Tinh must follow the example of predecessors by promoting a strong aspiration for progress, transforming historical, cultural, educational, and revolutionary traditions into internal strengths and a driving force for development, he noted.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders, attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the province’s youth, Bui Ha Vy, a student from the Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted, expressed deep gratitude for the example and sacrifices of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap, describing him as a shining model of self-learning, moral integrity, and lofty communist ideals, while reaffirming the younger generation’s responsibility for contributing to national development.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism awarded Ha Tinh a certificate recognizing the late leader’s gravesite as a national historical relic site.

A performance staged at the ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap on April 21, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Born into a poor scholarly family in Kim Nac village (now in Cam Hung commune, Ha Tinh), Ha Huy Tap served as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1936 to 1938. Despite a short life of 35 years, including 16 years of revolutionary activity, he made enduring contributions to the Party and the revolution.

Leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism present Ha Tinh province with the certificate recognizing the tomb site of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap as a national historical relic. (Photo: SGGP)

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