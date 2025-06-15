HCMC youth begins summer volunteer work on Phu Quy Island

In two weeks, over 40 volunteers will commence their summer volunteer work in the Phu Quy Island District of Binh Thuan Province.

Today, at the Uncle Ho with Children Monument, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the city Student Association held the launching ceremony of the 2025 Summer Volunteer Campaign to Phu Quy Island District of Binh Thuan Province.

Prior to the departure ceremony, delegates and young volunteers offer incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh

This year, a dedicated group of volunteers, comprising union members and university students from hospitals and organizations affiliated with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, will undertake an expedition to Phu Quy Island District. The team will execute over 20 practical and impactful projects aimed at enhancing community welfare and sustainable development. Key initiatives include:

- Installing solar-powered lighting along security pathways in Tam Thanh and Ngu Phung communes, as well as at the Phu Quy Island sovereignty flagpole.

- Constructing playgrounds and restrooms for kindergartens and primary schools.

- Supplying water purifiers, televisions, medicine cabinets, and school backpacks to support local education and healthcare.

- Conducting educational classes and health awareness campaigns to promote community well-being.

- Assisting with medical examinations and treatments to improve access to healthcare services.

- Establishing a digital library system to enhance educational resources.

- Implementing measures to protect the marine environment and promote socio-economic development.

These initiatives reflect a commitment to fostering sustainable growth and improving the quality of life for the residents of Phu Quy Island District.

This year’s campaign especially aims to harness the knowledge and creativity of young volunteers to support tourism development on Phu Quy Island. As part of the effort, volunteer teams collaborated with the Phu Quy District Youth Union and the local Center for Culture, Information, and Sports to establish a regular music gathering spot and a check-in point along the island’s mural road—creating a cultural and artistic space for both tourists and locals to connect and engage.

Prior to the departure ceremony, delegates and young volunteers participated in a solemn tribute, offering incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh. In an atmosphere of reverence, the volunteers embraced the heartfelt call of the youth—ready to serve anywhere and undertake any task for the benefit of the community and the Fatherland.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan