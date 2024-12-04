HCMC Urban Infrastructure Project Management Board has new head

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee appointed Mr. Dau An Phuc, Deputy Chairman of District 12 People's Committee as the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) hands over the appointment decision for the position of Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to Mr. Dau An Phuc. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 4 afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee organized a ceremony to announce and hand over the appointment decision of the Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to Mr. Dau An Phuc, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of District 12.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai presided over this ceremony and presented the appointment decision.

Mr. Dau An Phuc receives the appointment decision of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the position of Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested that the newly-appointed head of the municipal Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board quickly get started on implementing the city's key infrastructure projects and resolving issues at the Xuyen Tam Canal project and the project to renovate the North bank of Doi Canal in District 8.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized that during the term of management work, it is necessary to comply with Party and legal regulations, stabilize the organizational structure, establish clear operational procedures, ensure effective coordination between departments, enhance public service responsibility and resist risks and temptations.

In his mission acceptance speech, Mr. Dau An Phuc committed to uniting the leadership and staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to achieve the set goals, ensuring the quality and progress of the city's key projects.

Attendees pose a photo at the ceremony of announcing and handing over the appointment decision for position of the Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Dau An Phuc was born in 1973. He holds a Master's degree in urban project management. Before taking on the role of Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, he served as the Director of the Public Passenger Transport Management and Operation Center of Ho Chi Minh City under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and as Deputy Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee since 2016.

In 2014, the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City was allocated VND16,087 trillion (US$6.3 billion) for 59 projects.

By Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong