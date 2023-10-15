HCMC University of Technology presents Vietnamese Bookcase to Swiss students

The "Vietnamese Bookcase" is a valuable resource created by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT), intended for students of FHNW, in particular, as well as the Swiss people in general.

On October 15, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University-HCMC hosted an event to present the "Vietnamese Bookcase" and a collection of cultural and historical items from Vietnam to the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW). Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, was in attendance.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Associate Professor - Dr. Mai Thanh Phong, Rector of HCMUT, said that the "Vietnamese Bookcase" is a valuable resource created by the HCMUT, intended for students of FHNW, in particular, as well as the Swiss people in general.

Accordingly, the "Vietnamese Bookcase" comprises 47 books, four paintings, and six outstanding gifts introducing distinctive aspects of Vietnamese culture and history to international friends. The bookcase encompasses a diverse selection of books, magazines, novels, artworks, and iconic Vietnamese items to offer readers comprehensive insights into Vietnam's history, culture, and society.

Especially, the bookcase contains renowned Vietnamese novels and short stories, including some translated into English. This enhances readers' comprehension of the lives and psychology of the Vietnamese people across various historical eras, spanning from the past to the present.

Within the bookcase, there are also photos and paintings and representative items of Vietnam, such as ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress), ao tu than (four-part dress), ao ba ba (Southern Vietnamese pajamas) with checkered scarfs, non la (palm-leaf conical hat), lotus flowers, bronze drums, and more, to provide readers with a clearer insight into the art and culture of Vietnam. The "Vietnamese Bookcase" will be placed in the library of FHNW.

The presentation of the "Vietnamese Bookcase" not only bolsters educational cooperation between HCMUT and FHNW but also creates a platform for both parties to partake in cultural exchange. This event facilitates a deeper comprehension of Vietnamese culture, people, and history.

HCMUT and FHNW have been collaborating for nearly 20 years. The two universities have partnered in offering the MBA-MCI program (Master of Business Administration) as part of their cooperative education efforts.