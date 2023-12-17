HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations marks 60th founding anniversary

A ceremony celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations (1963-2023) was held in the city on December 17.

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Peole’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Hong Son, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, head of the Department of Culture and Arts under the Central Propaganda and Education Department Propaganda Commission Nguyen Minh Nhut, leaders and representatives of the Unions of Literature and Arts Associations of HCMC and neighboring provinces.

Established in December 1963, the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations has currently more than 5,400 members of nine associations of Writers, Music, Theater, Fine Arts, Cinema, Architects, Photography, Dance, and the Association of Culture and Arts of Ethnic Minorities.

On behalf of the Party Committee, Peole’s Council, Peole’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended his congratulations to veteran artists, artists and their families, and those with outstanding achievements in the 3rd HCMC Creativity Award 2023 and the first phase of the literature, art and press award called “Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's Moral Example” in the 2021-2025 period.

In addition, the HCMC People’s Committee presented the Flag of Tradition to the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations to honor its outstanding contribution for over 60 years; and offered certificates of merit to two collectives and an individual for their contributions to the union’s development.

The Union of Literature and Arts Associations also gave certificates of devotion to typical artists and certificates of merit to 15 collectives and 157 individuals for their contribution to the union for over 60 years.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations has launched a contest of art compositions themed “HCMC- a pride of a 50-year epic”; a contest on performances, programs, exhibitions and prints propagandizing the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification; and a competition honoring works of Literature and Arts marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh