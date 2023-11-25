HCMC- Trung Luong, Trung Luong - My Thuan expressways ready to be expanded

The Ministry of Transport assigned the Management Board of Project No.7 to make a pre-feasibility study report for widening Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong and Trung Luong - My Thuan expressways.

The expansion projects will be implemented from 2023 to 2025.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway shall be expanded to eight lanes while the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway will be widened to six lanes under an investment form of public-private partnership (PPP) for the entire route.

The management unit is responsible for working with the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province and relevant units in the process of reporting and notifying investors and evaluating to select eligible documents for project proposals with high feasibility and efficiency.

The Ministry of Transport said that the current expressways are overloaded and congested regularly, the volume of vehicles is more and more increasing and the average speed of vehicles is reduced to 60-70 kilometers per hour.

Amid the situation, localities have proposed the Government to expand to the expressways as approved planning.