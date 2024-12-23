HCMC-Trung Luong, My Thuan Expressway expansion to be approved in Q1, 2025

Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway expansion project is expected to be appraised and approved in the first quarter of 2025.

The Government urged to commence the expansion invetsment project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway in the second quater of 2025. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Transport has just announced that the pre-feasibility study report for the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expansion has been basically accomplished.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the project will be invested under the BOT (Build - Operate - Transfer) model. According to current regulations, BOT contracts do not apply toll collection from users for the renovation and upgrade of existing projects.

Therefore, the project has to wait until after January 1, 2025, to be approved when the amended Road Law comes into effect, allowing this model.

Once approved, the Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway expansion project is expected to begin construction in the second quarter of 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway is 91 kilometers long, which will be expanded to six to eight lanes, with a total investment of VND38,693 billion (US$1.9 billion) and a payback period of 23 years five months.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong