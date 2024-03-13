Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to strictly handle contractors behind schedule

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just imposed a direction on solutions and missions to remove obstacles, accelerate the project's progress and disburse the public investment in 2024.

Ho Chi Minh City will strictly handle contractors behind schedule.

Of which, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee assigned the host agencies and projects investors to focus on the operation and ensure the disbursement rate in each quarter as a commitment.

Besides, it is important to strictly handle the contractors that are behind schedule and identify the criteria of rapid conduction to select investors.

The Municipal Department of Construction was assigned to chair the assurance of eligible contractors for performing construction in three shifts and four crews.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment was assigned to chair the consultation and proposal to the HCMC People’s Committee about the sand sources serving for key transport projects and collaborate with Thu Duc City to complete the procedures of spending the compensation for Nguyen Thi Dinh Street project in March and Ring Road No.2 in October.

In order to ensure the disbursement rate of at least ten percent by the end of the first quarter, the Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee required the relevant units and localities to focus on projects which are expected to receive huge disbursement capital in March with a total amount of more than VND3,800 billion (US$155 million).

Accordingly, there are the project of dredging, environmental improvement, infrastructure construction and land exploitation along the Xuyen Tam Canal, the section from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River with an estimated investment of VND1,000 billion (US$41 million); the construction project of irrigation system along Saigon River, a section from Lu River to Ba Bep canal with a total amount of VND200 billion (US$8.2 million); project of site compensation for the expansion of Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, a section from Giong Ong To Bridge to My Thuy Bridge with an expected amount of VND367 billion (US$15 million) and so on.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

contractors behind schedule HCMC Department of Construction disbursement rate the project's progress

