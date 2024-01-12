HCMC to spend VND135 billion to support laborers celebrate Tet

The Labor Federation of HCMC will spend around VND135 billion (US$5.5 million) to organize activities and present gifts to laborers in the city on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year.

According to Vice Chairman of the Labor Federation of HCMC Pham Chi Tam, the federation will spend VND35 billion (US$1.4 million) to support disadvantaged workers while the remaining amount of around VND100 billion (US$4.1 million) will come from the trade unions in the city.

Disadvantaged employees receive Tet gifts. (Photo: SGGP)

The Labor Federation of the city will offer Tet gifts worth VND700,000 (US$28.6) each to nearly 3,000 members of trade unions who are living in difficult circumstances in low-quality boarding houses and tenements, and give presents worth VND2 million (US$81.7) each to collectives of trade unions.

In addition, the federation has delegated trade unions of industrial parks and export processing zones in HCMC to organize the annual “Spring Coach” program to offer free bus tickets to disadvantaged employees who have not returned to their hometown to celebrate Tet for many consecutive years and give free train tickets to 500 workers’ households to reunite relatives on Tet holiday.

There will be a “Tet for gatherings and tribute” program caring for 13,000 families of employees in difficult circumstances, who have not planned to return to their hometown on the Lunar New Year.

The Labor Federation of HCMC will organize the third “Workers Enjoy Tet in the City” program at Dam Sen Cultural Park with the participation of about 21,745 workers’ families.

In addition, the trade unions at all levels will organize online and in-person subsidized goods fairs to serve workers.

The HCMC Labor Federation also plans to pay Tet visits to trade unions, and businesses, and present Tet gifts worth VND3 million (US$122.6) each to 106 families of underprivileged trade union members.

The trade unions at all levels will organize online and in-person subsidized goods fairs to serve workers. (Photo: SGGP)

As of January 11, 2,075 enterprises announced their salary and bonus payment plans during the Lunar New Year 2024.

Accordingly, the highest bonus for the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) paid by a State-owned enterprise is VND67 million (US$2,740) per person. The average bonus for Tet 2024 is VND5.6 million (US$229) while the lowest bonus is VND2 million (US$82).

Offering Tet gifts to children of low-income workers (Photo: SGGP)

In FDI enterprises, the highest individual bonus is more than VND2 billion (US$81,800). The average year-end bonus for Tet is around VND6.5 million (US$266) - VND12 million (US$490) and the lowest is VND400,000 (US$16.34).

The highest Tet bonus at domestic enterprises is VND250 million (US$10,214). The average and minimum bonus for the Tet holiday is VND7.2 million (US$294) - VND10 million (US$409), and VND500,000 (US$20.42) respectively.

Businesses also announced Tet break which will last 6-9 days, 22 or 30 days depending on enterprises’ situation and order number.

