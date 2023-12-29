HCMC: IT, food processing firms pay highest Tet bonus

According to the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the highest Tet bonuses belong to businesses in the electronics - information technology, food processing, software development, and trading industries.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The average salary bonus for New Year 2024 is higher than the previous year while the year-end bonus for Tet is lower than the Lunar New Year 2023.

The statement was made at a press conference on the socioeconomic situation in the city which was held on December 28.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa said that HCMC will organize a series of cultural activities welcoming the New Year and Tet holiday 2024 in the city, such as a sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building on December 30-31; a ceremony to greet the year's first tourists in Tan Son Nhat International Airport on January 1, 2024; the annual Homeland Spring, the biggest external and cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the Lunar New Year festival; Tet Festival 2024 on January 18-21, 2024; Nguyen Hue Flower Street; floating flower market “On the Wharf - In the Boat”.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at two places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2024. Of these, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. In addition, a low-range fireworks display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2024.

HCMC’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party will be held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the headquarters of the HCMC People's Committee and Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

A representative of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, a number of businesses have difficulty in paying Tet bonuses due to a decline in orders, debt collection challenges, payments for different loan amounts, interest rates, and others. However, enterprises have also strived to give Tet bonuses, presents, gift vouchers, train, and bus tickets to employees.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh