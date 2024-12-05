HCMC to reduce Party organizations, departments, administrative agencies

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will rearrange the city’s administrative and party structures, reducing 24 party organizations, eight municipal departments, and five administrative agencies.

Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet announces the city's plan for merging and streamlining its organizational structure. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at the 34th session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 period on December 4.

Regarding the municipal government sector, the city plans to merge 10 departments, dissolve two departments, and arrange the Enterprise Management Reform Board, the Management Board of the High-Tech Agricultural Zone, the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, and the Permanent Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Board.

The city will also rearrange administrative units in districts. The rearrangement of administrative units in Thu Duc City will be examined in accordance with its characteristics and situation.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh