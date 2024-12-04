HCMC Party Secretary requires leadership renewal alongside performance boost

The 34th session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee convened, chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee on December 4.

An overview of the meeting

Key participants included Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen chairs the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that amidst global uncertainties, weak economic recovery, and emerging non-traditional security challenges, HCMC faces intertwined opportunities and challenges. The HCMC Party Committee has designated 2024 as a year to strengthen Party and political system integrity while advancing digital transformation and implementing National Assembly Resolution 98. The city has set ambitious goals, including achieving a GRDP growth rate of 7.5-8 percent for 2024.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen delivers the opening speech at the conference.

Despite global headwinds, HCMC made significant strides in 2023. GRDP growth was estimated at 7.17 percent, with budget revenues exceeding VND502 trillion (US$19.88 billion), up 12 percent from 2023, contributing 27 percent of the national total. Efforts in digital transformation and implementing Resolution 98 yielded tangible results, while investments in culture, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction were prioritized to enhance citizens' quality of life.

However, challenges remain. The GRDP growth target fell short of the 7.5-8 percent goal. Strategic infrastructure projects and public investment disbursement progressed slower than expected, and issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and housing development require greater attention.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, is talking in group discussions (Photo: SGGP)

In Party-building efforts, notable progress was made in leadership methods, preventing and addressing internal moral degradation, and combating corruption. Preparations for the upcoming Party congresses are underway, including organizational restructuring and succession planning.

Emphasizing the implementation of the Resolution from the 10th Conference of the 13th Party Central Committee and General Secretary To Lam's directive to "strongly renew the leadership, management, and governance methods of the Party and State in the era of national advancement," Mr. Nguyen Van Nen urged delegates to focus on solutions to further improve the quality of Party building and the political system.

In particular, the focus is on innovating the leadership methods of Party committees at all levels and improving the quality of management and governance across all levels of government. Additionally, it involves reorganizing and streamlining the structure to increase efficiency and effectiveness, while encouraging and protecting dynamic, creative officials who are willing to think and act for the common good.

The conference also reviewed four years of implementing Resolution 26 on completing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area by 2030. Delegates were tasked with proposing stronger measures to accelerate project completion, improve mechanisms, and attract investment.

Delegates at the conference

Key discussions included implementing Resolution 05 on post-Covid-19 recovery and addressing pressing issues in healthcare, digital transformation, and social welfare. The city plans to enhance medical workforce quality, expand housing solutions, and strengthen its social welfare.

The conference will assess the socio-economic performance of 2024, outline priorities for 2025, and review critical initiatives such as the Thu Thiem project and Covid-19 recovery strategy. It will also refine key takeaways from General Secretary To Lam’s guidance and address other significant matters.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan