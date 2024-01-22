Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to reduce 10 percent of teachers on payroll by 2025

SGGP

In its education development strategy, Ho Chi Minh City will cut 10 percent of teachers on payroll by 2025.

edu-9216.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just decided to approve the city's education development strategy from now to 2030, with a vision for 2045. As per the city's education development strategy, the city aims to develop each student’s potential and creativity and improve the quality of education and training which means to raise the quality of its human resources.

The education sector strives to train a young generation with the ideals of national independence and socialism. Moreover, young people must have ethics and a strong will to build and protect the Fatherland and they have a healthy lifestyle, a sense of social responsibility, creative thinking, and practical skills for the city’s growth in the future.

Along with that, the southern metropolis will innovate state management of education and training in a streamlined and effective direction by perfecting the organizational structure, functions and tasks of education management agencies at all levels. Educational management between quality of its human resources educational institutions will be connected.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City will build specific mechanisms and policies in the education sector to attract high-quality human resources. School leaders will have autonomy but they will be held accountable to society, learners, and management agencies about the training quality.

To achieve those goals, from now until 2025, the city will reduce an average of at least 10 percent of public schools and 10 percent of teachers on public schools’ payrolls who receive salaries from the state budget compared to 2021.

Furthermore, labor contracts of employees working in public schools that do not comply with regulations will be terminated but their peers in self-financing schools can continue working depending on schools' demand. Additionally, the city will continue to reduce on average 10 percent of direct spending from the state budget in public schools compared to the period 2016-2020.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

quality of its human resources public schools self-financing schools

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn