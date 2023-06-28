HCMC to nurture hi-tech start-ups amongst young entrepreneurs

Ho Chi Minh City will nurture hi-tech start-ups of young entrepreneurs as the city has more than 60,000 hectares of agricultural land, but the area converted to high-tech agriculture is less than one percent.

According to the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the southern metropolis currently has about 4,300 agriculture enterprises, accounting for one percent of the total number of enterprises in the city. The production value of agricultural products is only one fifth of the value of other industries.

According to the plan, by 2030, the city will convert agricultural land to high-tech production by up to 10 percent.

To encourage entrepreneurial spirit amongst young people, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, the Business Startup Support Center of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, people's committees in districts to nurture high-tech agricultural startups among young people.

Regarding capital sources, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is submitting a draft amendment to the policy to support loan interest in high-tech agriculture and to build net houses and greenhouses on agricultural land.

In addition, the Department of Science and Technology and the Business Startup Support Center of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also have policies to support innovative start-ups in high-tech agriculture.