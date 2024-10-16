HCMC to make pre-feasibility study report for Ring Road 4 project

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on October 16 signed Document No. 807/TTg to assign competent agencies to make the pre-feasibility study report for the construction project of HCMC’s Ring Road 4.

Map of Ring Road 4

The Deputy Prime Minister has delegated the HCMC People's Committee to complete the pre-feasibility study report for the construction project of HCMC’s Ring Road 4 based on the pre-feasibility study reports for component projects made by localities, and then submit it to the Government for presentation to the National Assembly.

The People's Committees of the provinces including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An are responsible for coordinating with the HCMC People's Committee during the process of making the pre-feasibility study report and implementing the project.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for proposing to the Prime Minister to establish a State appraisal council to appraise the pre-feasibility report of the project.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the HCMC People's Committee will promptly complete investment procedures for the project in accordance with the Prime Minister's direction.

According to the Prime Minister's decision approving the detailed planning for HCMC’s Ring Road 4, the road has a total length of 207 kilometers, running through 12 districts of HCMC including Cu Chi and Nha Be, and districts in neighboring provinces such as Tan Thanh in Ba Ria-Vung Tau; Long Thanh, Trang Bom and Vinh Cuu in Dong Nai; Tan Uyen and Ben Cat in Binh Duong; Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Can Duoc and Can Giuoc in Long An.

The road has six to eight lanes with parallel two-lane roads on both sides of the road and technical corridors. The total roadbed width is 121.5 meters.

During the first phase, the project's site clearance will be carried out in accordance with the design standards for highways with four lanes and 21 interchanges. Additionally, parallel roads and local access roads will be built to meet the travel demand of the locals.

Related News HCMC’s Ring Road 4 asked to meet design standards for highways

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh