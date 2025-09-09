HCMC to inspect educational institutions in 2025–2026 school year

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has issued a plan to inspect the management and fundraising works at educational institutions across the city during the 2025–2026 school year.

Under the plan, the department will carry out 97 inspection sessions covering preschools, schools at all levels, vocational and continuing education centers, colleges, intermediate schools and foreign language-IT–IT centers, including both public and non-public institutions.

Illustrative photo

The inspections will focus on organization of educational activities; management of records for the national high school graduation exam and diploma issuance; professional operations of licensed foreign language and IT centers; admission practices at private schools and other issues.

The inspections will run until August 2026 across three newly established administrative areas. Area 1 covers the former Ho Chi Minh City; while area 2 is formerly Binh Duong Province, and area 3 covers formerly Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong