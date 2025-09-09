HCMC to inspect educational institutions in 2025–2026 school year

Under the plan, the department will carry out 97 inspection sessions covering preschools, schools at all levels, vocational and continuing education centers, colleges, intermediate schools and foreign language-IT–IT centers, including both public and non-public institutions.
The inspections will focus on organization of educational activities; management of records for the national high school graduation exam and diploma issuance; professional operations of licensed foreign language and IT centers; admission practices at private schools and other issues.
The inspections will run until August 2026 across three newly established administrative areas. Area 1 covers the former Ho Chi Minh City; while area 2 is formerly Binh Duong Province, and area 3 covers formerly Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province.