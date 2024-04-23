HCMC to host Trinity Forum 2024

The Trinity Forum 2024 bringing together the world’s airports, brands, and concessionaires, alongside their business partners in the travel retail sector will be held in HCMC on November 5-6.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

A signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on organizing the Trinity Forum 2024 between the Moodie Davitt Report, ACI World - Airports Council International and Airports Council International - ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, the Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) and the Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) was held in HCMC on April 22.

Attending the event was Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Ngoc Canh, Chairman of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Chairman of the Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) said that securing the right to host a reputable international forum aims to romote HCMC in particular and Vietnam in general as an attractive destination for tourists and investors, as well as raise the city’s osition on the international tourism rankings map to attract investment in the retail sector, foster economic development through the tourism sector, create jobs and increase the people’s income.

The Trinity Forum, created and owned by The Moodie Davitt Report was organized for the first time in February 2003 in London, the UK. The event affirmed its position and attracts the ACI (Airports Council International) to articiate in the organization.

Chairman of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh noted that the forum is expected to provide many opportunities to promote Vietnamese tourism to international friends. Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024. In the first quarter, the country received 4.7 million international tourists, up 72 percent compared to the same period last year. Tourism activities generated about VND195, 000 billion (US$7.7 billion) in revenue.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh