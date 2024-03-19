HCMC to host Food & Hotel Vietnam event

Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024, the country’s leading international exhibition in the food, restaurant, and hotel industry, opened on March 19 in HCMC.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024. (Photo: VNA)

In the 12th edition this year, the event gathered more than 300 exhibitors from 27 countries and territories, including Poland, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the US, China, and Japan, among others.

During the three days of the exhibition, a series of F&B competitions - the Vietnam Culinary Challenge, Vietnam Barista Competition, and Vietnam Aromaster Championship, among others, will also take place.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said that the event aims to help traders in Vietnam find suitable supply sources and expand business activities. The show will bring products closer to consumers while helping to promote trade, creating a bridge for many international brands to get closer to importers, distributors, retailers, and businesses of cuisine and accommodation services in Vietnam.

Vietnam's food service market is expected to reach US$22.72 billion in 2024 and reach US$36.29 billion by 2029, with a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82 percent in the period of 2024 – 2029 (Mordor Intelligence, 2023).

The expo takes place from March 19-21 at the city’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

Vietnamplus