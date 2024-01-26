HCMC to hold fireworks shows at 8 venues on Lunar New Year's Eve

The fireworks shows will last 15 minutes from February 9 midnight to 12:15 am on February 10 – the first day of the Year of Dragon. (Photo: VNA)

Bui Xuan Duc from the municipal Department of Culture and Sports told a meeting on January 25 that there will be a high-altitude fireworks display at two sites - the new Thu Thiem urban area in Thu Duc City and the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial temple in Cu Chi district, and low-altitude shows at six locations - the Ben Noc memorial site in Thu Duc city, Dam Sen cultural park in District 11, Rung Sac square in Can Gio district, Lang Le Bau Co historical site in Binh Chanh district, Go Vap cultural park in Go Vap district, and the Nga ba Giong historical site in Hoc Mon district.



The shows will last 15 minutes from February 9 midnight to 12:15 am on February 10 – the first day of the Year of Dragon.



In addition, on the evenings of February 9 and 10, the department is set to organize art programs in Thu Duc City, District 12, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Hoc Mon, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be districts.



Also to welcome the new year, a flower festival will be held at Tao Dan Park in District 1 for 10 days from February 6 to February 15, featuring dragon dance performances, traditional martial arts performances, folk games, circus acts, magic shows, and daily music and comedy performances.

Vietnamplus