HCMC to have 500 green – clean – aesthetic roads

The HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization yesterday paid an inspection visit to Cu Chi District and District 12 for the implementation of Directive No.19-CT/TU by the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee.



Deputy Head Nguyen Thi Bach Mai of the Standing Committee of the Mass Mobilization Commission highly appreciated all efforts of the localities in adopting Directive No.19-CT/TU about carrying out the campaign ‘HCMC Dwellers Stop Littering on Roads and Canals for a Cleaner City and Urban Flooding Reduction’ (Directive 19).

She then proposed that Cu Chi District should pay more attention to the mission of establishing 50 city-level green – clean – aesthetic roads and 500 local-level ones. This would be a practical achievement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day (April 30, 1075 – April 30, 2025). Also, more propaganda activities should be done to raise the awareness of the public about Directive 19, while successful stories must be widespread to fulfill the goals in this Directive.

The Deputy Head asked that District 12 mobilize more residents to actively implement Directive 19. It is necessary to completely eliminate garbage pile-ups in the district. In addition, the local authorities must be proactive in collecting reports from the community about law violations in environment protection, along with proper and strict handling within the district’s authorized power.