HCMC to develop 49-km metro line linking downtown area to Can Gio

Ho Chi Minh City is set to develop a 49-km metro line connecting the downtown area to Can Gio district to synchronise its urban railway network and improve public transportation.

Passengers disembark at Ben Thanh station in District 1. The city's first metro commenced operations on December 22, following 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction. (Photo: VNA)

The initiative is part of the city’s revised urban planning by 2030 with a vision for 2050, which has been approved by the Prime Minister.

The line will start at Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard in District 7, cross the river, and end at Rung Sac Road in Can Gio district. The project will be studied and implemented from 2031 to 2050.

In addition to this proposed metro line, the city’s revised plan includes another urban railway line (Line 11) that will utilize ground electric vehicles (tramway) or light rail transit (LRT).

This line will traverse the riverside, linking the city center to Cu Chi district, with a total length of nearly 49km, slated for investment during the 2031-2050 timeframe.

Can Gio, located 50km from downtown HCMC, is the city’s only coastal district, featuring a 23-kilometre coastline and over 71,300 hectares of mangroves and waterways. Known for its craft villages and cultural festivals, Can Gio is a key area for ecological agricultural and cultural-religious tourism.

Under a HCMC masterplan, the city will invest VND282.8 trillion (US$11.14 billion) in Can Gio’s tourism by developing a 2,870-hectare urban area in Long Hoa commune and Can Thanh town.

The project is expected to house over 228,000 residents, attract nearly 9 million tourists annually, and create over 36,000 jobs. However, transportation from the city downtown area to Can Gio remains limited, relying only on Rung Sac Road and the Binh Khanh ferry. A proposed bridge to improve access has yet to be realized despite multiple proposals.

Metro plan by 2050

HCMC plans to build 10 metro lines by 2050, covering 510 km with an investment of over US$67 billion. By 2035, the goal is to construct 355 km of metro to meet 40-50 percent of residents’ commuting needs.

The city authorities said they would focus on public investment alongside private partnerships to develop its metro system. Currently, only the inaugural metro line, the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien route, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city, is operational.

The 19.7-km metro line commenced operations on December 22, following 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction. Initially approved in 2007, the project encountered numerous challenges that hindered its completion, including financial difficulties.

In its first week of operation, the line recorded over 900,000 riders, averaging approximately 113,500 passengers daily. With a total investment of VND43.7 trillion (US$1.72 billion), the line comprises 14 stations, three of which are situated underground in the bustling city center.

In contrast, construction on the second line, Ben Thanh - Tham Luong, has only recently commenced, having been approved 14 years prior. Meanwhile, other proposed lines remain undeveloped.

Vietnam is known for its dynamic motorbike culture, and its major cities such as HCMC and Hanoi are currently grappling with worsening traffic congestion.

HCMC's population has increased from 5.3 million in 2000 to over 9.2 million in 2021, causing a rise in motorbike and automobile registrations, and straining current traffic infrastructure.

A modern and extensive metro system is expected to address the increasing travel demands of residents and encourage a transition from private vehicle use to public transportation.

