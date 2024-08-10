HCMC to conduct citywide comprehensive tree system inspection

On the afternoon of August 9, District 1 Police, along with other relevant units, continued to cordon off the scene and investigate the incident in Tao Dan Park where a falling tree branch resulted in two deaths and three injuries.

Police investigate the scene of the incident.

Clarify individual responsibilities

The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. when a large tree branch broke off and fell onto a group of people exercising below. At the scene, under tree number 81 in the park, five victims were found unconscious after being struck by the falling branch. Among them, T.C.T., 62, and N.T.D.L., 70, both residing in District 1, died at the scene. The three other victims—Q.K.X., 69, living in District 1, L.N.S., 62, living in District 3, and T.T.K.P., 67, residing in Binh Thanh District—were injured and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. At the time of the incident, the weather was calm with no wind or rain.

Immediately after the incident, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued a directive from Chairman Phan Van Mai. He instructed the Department of Construction to take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Health, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, and the District 1 People's Committee, to visit, comfort, and support the injured victims and the families of those who lost their lives, in accordance with regulations.

The directive called for an urgent review of the situation, identification of the cause of the incident, and determination of the responsibility of the individuals and organizations involved. Recommendations for further actions are to be reported to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The HCMC Chairman also directed the Department of Construction, the People's Committees of districts, and Thu Duc City, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to urgently conduct a comprehensive inspection of the safety of the public tree system throughout the area. This inspection aims to promptly and appropriately address any trees at risk of falling and posing safety hazards.

A tragic incident

Observations at Tao Dan Park after the accident revealed that the tree with the broken branch was from the Dipterocarp family and appeared lush green on the outside, with no visible signs of decay, insect infestation, or cracking.

H., a coffee vendor at the entrance on Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street, recalled that she was busy serving customers when she suddenly heard a loud crash. When she looked over, she saw people lying on the ground—a heartbreaking sight. At the time the branch broke, there was no wind, and the weather was calm. Security staff at the park also mentioned that the incident was completely unexpected, as this area is a regular spot for morning exercise.

In an interview with SGGP Newspaper after the incident, Mr. Do Tan Long, Deputy Director of the Technical Infrastructure Center at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, stated that the broken branch was still green and showed no signs of disease. The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the police. He described the incident as an unfortunate and unintended accident.

The center and HCMC Green Park Company have reached out to the victims' families at the hospital to offer support, and the center will cover the funeral expenses for the two deceased victims. According to Mr. Do Tan Long, while the responsible units regularly prune and maintain the trees, it is impossible to detect every potential issue. Following this incident, the center will direct relevant units to intensify efforts in tree care, maintenance, and upkeep across the city.

According to Mr. Dang Phu Thanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, to ensure the safety of people and property from tree-related incidents, the department has directed relevant units since March 2024 to review the public tree system on streets and in parks, remove, and replace trees that are infested, aging, or have root issues that could pose a risk of falling. The department also stresses the importance of regularly monitoring areas with a high risk of tree falls.

"General health check" for trees According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the city currently has around 235,000 trees planted in parks and along streets. In 2022, there were 342 instances of trees falling or toppling and 438 instances of broken branches. In 2023, the number of fallen or toppled trees increased to 561, an increase of 219 from 2022, and broken branches increased to 670, an increase of 232 from 2022. Despite many benefits trees provide, incidents of tree fall and tree-related accidents continue to occur. To address this, trees need regular "general health checks" using wave meter devices to assess the flow of sap from roots to branches and leaves. This initiative is currently being piloted by Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company in several city parks. According to Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company, in the areas where it maintains and cares for trees, there were 466 tree-related incidents due to storms and strong winds in the first half of 2024. These incidents included 112 fallen trees, 92 trees with tilted or unstable roots, and 262 broken branches or limbs. In June alone, there were 216 such incidents caused by storms and strong winds.

Cannot be completely delegated The incident on the morning of August 9, where a tree branch fell on people exercising at Tao Dan Park (District 1, Ho Chi Minh City), is an unfortunate event no one wished for. However, it also highlights the risks associated with falling trees during the rainy season in this densely populated urban area if the responsible agencies do not take timely action. This is not the first instance of falling trees or branches causing injury or property damage. Since the beginning of the rainy season, there have been numerous incidents of trees uprooting and branches breaking. For example, exactly one week ago (on the evening of August 3), a large tree on Ly Chinh Thang Street (District 3) uprooted during a storm and fell on a motorcyclist, injuring the rider. Additionally, on July 14, a nearly ten-meter-long branch from a dipterocarp tree fell on a seven-seater car parked on Ngo Gia Tu Street (District 10). Regarding the incident with the broken tree branch at Tao Dan Park, the leadership of the Technical Infrastructure Management Center of Ho Chi Minh City under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, which directly manages the park’s trees, confirmed that while regular inspections are conducted, some internal defects in trees are not always visible and can be difficult to detect. They apologized to the public for the unfortunate incident and requested understanding from the community. Current regulations on tree management and care are quite comprehensive. For instance, Decree 64/2010 on urban tree management stipulates that trees must be regularly maintained, inspected, and assessed to monitor their condition and address any factors affecting their growth. Tree care and pruning must follow technical procedures and ensure safety for people, vehicles, and structures. The decree also emphasizes the need for regular maintenance and inspection of urban trees. Therefore, tree management and park authorities must clearly define their responsibilities and promptly address any potential hazards posed by trees. When incidents occur, it is essential to determine the responsibility of each individual or unit involved in tree maintenance and care, as not all incidents are due to "unforeseeable circumstances" or weather-related factors. Local authorities cannot simply delegate tree maintenance and management responsibility to other units; they must actively oversee and manage tree care within their areas. Enhancing inspections and monitoring of tree care procedures, as well as evaluating the capabilities of the responsible units, will help identify and address potential hazards, especially for older or diseased trees. Timely interventions based on these assessments are crucial to preventing tree-related accidents and essential for reducing the risk of fatal incidents.

By Chi Thach, Minh Hai, Ngo Binh, Hung Vuong – Translated by Thuy Doan