HCMC to completely resolve project delays, unused public properties

The HCMC People's Committee has recently issued a plan to implement measures to handle project delays, projects facing slow progress, and unused public properties.

A public property managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs covering on an area of 3.7 hectares located at No.1, Ly Thai To Street in District 10, HCMC has been left vacant for many years. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People's Committee plans to review five groups of projects and works. Group 1 includes investment projects in accordance with Investment Law, Public Investment Law, and Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP Law).

Group 2 includes public properties, consisting of headquarters and offices of agencies and units, and other public assets in accordance with the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets.

Group 3 includes assets and investment projects of 100 percent state-owned enterprises under the management of the HCMC People's Committee and businesses with equity contributions; projects of foreign-invested enterprises using public assets as capital contributions; and projects that have expired or those that have asked for extensions of the time for completion.

Group 4 includes projects relating to an inspection, investigation, prosecution, or trial.

Group 5 includes large plots of land in prime locations that have been publicized on social media and have not yet been put into use.

The Department of Planning and Investment has been delegated to work with relevant agencies to create a list of delayed projects, projects of three groups of public investment, private investment, and PPP investments that attract public attention and can be solved in 2024.

The HCMC People's Committee has assigned the Department of Internal Affairs to coordinate with the Office of the People's Committee to give advice to the Chairman of the People's Committee on guiding the implementation, monitoring, urging, inspecting, and evaluating the progress of projects, and propose fines imposed on individuals and collectives who exhibit incompetence, task avoidance, and a fear of responsibility and do not meet work requirements in resolving issues related to causes of project delays.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh