HCMC to complete reorganization of press agencies before September 15

The implementation of streamlining and reorganizing the city’s press agencies is currently being finalized.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong stated that the restructure will be completed before September 15, with the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units. It is scheduled for completion before September 15, in alignment with the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen presides over the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the afternoon of June 9, the Steering Committee for the Reorganization and Restructuring of Administrative Units at All Levels and the Development of a Two-Tier Local Government Model in Ho Chi Minh City, referred to as the Steering Committee held a working session, presided over by Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Reporting progress of the merger plan for provincial-level radio and television stations, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan indicated that on May 29, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the department to develop a plan for reorganizing the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) and the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV).

Immediately after, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports hosted four working sessions, including one with leaders from Binh Duong Radio and Television Station, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Radio and Television Station, Voice of Ho Chi Minh City, and Ho Chi Minh City Television.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has submitted the plan for the reorganizing of VOH and HTV.

Regarding the plan of reorganizing Ho Chi Minh City’s press agencies, Deputy Head of the Municipal Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong added that the commission has so far submitted reports along with proposed restructuring plans to competent authorities for review.

The Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is finalizing a plan to restructure the city’s press system in alignment with the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, which is expected to be completed before September 15.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong