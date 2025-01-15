HCMC to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve with fireworks displays at 15 locations

For the first time, Ho Chi Minh City will set off fireworks at 15 locations to celebrate the Lunar New Year, seven more than before, including two high-altitude locations and 13 low-altitude locations throughout the city.

Following the municipal people's committee's decision, two high-altitude fireworks displays will be held at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in Thu Duc City and the Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial in Cu Chi District.

Meanwhile, thirteen low-altitude fireworks displays will be held at various locations across the city, including: Thao Dien urban area, Thu Duc City; Rach Dia bridge area, Nha Be; Saigon river area, near Rach Chiec bridge, Thu Duc (shooting off barges); Dam Sen cultural park, District 11; and Ben Noc memorial temple, Thu Duc.

The displays will last 15 minutes and start at midnight on January 28 (corresponding to the Vietnamese New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon).

The committee has tasked the Department of Culture and Sports with coordinating with the High Command of Capital Hanoi to organise the fireworks displays.

On the evening of January 28, HCMC will host a 3D light show projected onto the City Hall. Various activities will also occur across the city to celebrate Tet, including the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and the Tet Book Festival.

This will be the first time the city hosts fireworks displays at 15 locations for Tet. Last year, there were only eight fireworks locations.

These celebrations aim to create a joyful and festive atmosphere while showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Vietnam’s largest festival of the year.

Many provinces and cities across Vietnam have also planned fireworks displays on Lunar New Year’s Eve to welcome the Year of the Snake.

VNA