HCMC to build pedestrian bridge across Saigon River

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has just signed a decision approving the architectural design of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

The design of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River was created by the joint venture of Chodai-Takashi Niwa Architects and Chodai- Kiso Jiban Vietnam Company Limited, for investment and construction.

The approved design has the shape of a mangrove palm leaf, optimizing the pillar systems on the river bed and near the riversides to create high navigational clearance.

Besides, the design creates a good view for pedestrians on the bridge and comprises a cascade suiting the design of Thu Thiem Square. The unique and impressive architectural style is likely to lure residents and tourists.

The design is chosen from 12 solutions of 54 consulting units in a competition for the bridge design. The winning unit in the competition pledged that its design does not commit copyright infringement.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, the pedestrian bridge will serve pedestrians and special-used vehicles of the disabled. All business activities on the bridge will be prohibited.

The footbridge connecting District 1 with Thu Duc City has the shape of a mangrove palm leaf which is considered as the symbol of the Southern region. The pedestrian bridge will be built at the location between Ba Son Bridge and Saigon River Tunnel.

Special events, musical festivals, public art performances, yoga together with night activities including outdoor cinema, screenings, water music and 3D lighting shows will be organized on and under the pedestrian bridge.