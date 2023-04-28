HCMC sees positive socio-economic growth in April amidst challenges

The macroeconomic movement, along with the central government's efforts, has brought some bright spots to the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City.

The People's Committee of HCMC convened a meeting on April 28 to discuss the socio-economic situation during the first four months of the year, as well as key tasks and solutions for May 2023. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC.

Mr. Phan Van Mai stated that the purpose of the meeting was to carefully review and discuss the socio-economic situation in April, as well as key solutions for May. He noted that there were new indicators in the city's socio-economic landscape in April. Especially, the macroeconomic movement, along with the central government's efforts, has brought some bright spots to the socio-economic situation of HCMC. However, difficulties persist, and the city needs to analyze and anticipate both positive and negative developments in May to respond appropriately.

During the conference, Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, reported that in April 2023, generally, the industrial and commercial sectors showed signs of growth. Particularly, tourism and passenger transport increased significantly. Efforts were made to prioritize the implementation of initiatives related to healthcare, education, and social welfare. Various cultural and artistic events were organized in diverse forms. Measures were taken to ensure strict implementation of social order and safety.

Reportedly, the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in April reached an estimated VND95.8 trillion, marking a 12 percent increase from March. However, the exports of goods in the month were estimated to be US$3.6 billion, down 3.6 percent from the previous month, while imports were estimated at $5.2 billion, up 8 percent compared to the previous month. The index of industrial production (IIP) was estimated to rise by 3 percent.

It was reported that in April, the total revenue from tourism was estimated at almost VND15.04 trillion, reflecting a 71.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. The volume of public passenger transport was estimated to reach 32.12 million passengers, an increase of 15 percent from the same period in 2022.

HCMC has assigned and distributed VND43.44 trillion of public investment capital plans. As of April 21, the city disbursed VND2.02 trillion of public investment capital, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the total allocated capital. The total State budget revenue in the first four months of the year was estimated at VND170 trillion, reaching 36 percent of the annual target.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 situation in HCMC has been on the rise since April. From April 12 to 16, an average of seven cases per day were recorded. The number of hospital admissions also showed slight increases, particularly among the elderly. Additionally, the new sub-variant XBB.1.5 has emerged in the city, and herd immunity against Covid-19 tends to decline.

In May, the People's Committee of HCMC proposed 11 groups of key tasks and solutions for socio-economic development. These include issuing plans to support business development and the production of information and communication technology products, improving the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), and deploying a unified communication portal mobile application between citizens and city authorities.

Additionally, there will be efforts to increase the disbursement rate of public investment and complete the bidding process for selecting contractors to implement the HCMC master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050. The city will also coordinate in appraising the master plan project of Thu Duc City.

The People's Committee of HCMC plans to complete various projects, including the maintenance and exploitation of road traffic infrastructure from 2020 to 2025, research on organizing pedestrian streets in the city center, and the construction of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port. They also plan to enhance the beauty of Bach Dang Wharf - the section from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Thu Thiem Bridge. Furthermore, they aim to make significant progress on the construction of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

In addition, the People's Committee of HCMC will prepare events to celebrate the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh and focus on cultural development in association with tourism promotion. It will also oversee the completion of exams for the second semester and the end of the school year 2022-2023. Moreover, it will ensure health care and social welfare, national defense and security, as well as social order and safety. Lastly, it will proactively prevent, deter, and effectively combat all kinds of crimes.