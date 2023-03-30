HCMC strives to promote reading culture amongst city residents

At today’s Book Street of Ho Chi Minh City, the Propaganda and Education Board of the city Party Committee organized a seminar themed ‘Solutions to contribute to spreading reading culture in the community’ with the participation of leaders of districts and Thu Duc City.

In recent years, localities and units in Emulation Cluster 1 of the Propaganda and Education Board of the city Party Committee have had many activities and solutions to promote reading culture in the community such as a plan to organize the launching ceremony to respond to "Vietnamese Book and Reading Culture Day".

These activities have also aimed at building and promoting the effective operation of community learning centers, traditional libraries, electronic libraries, reading rooms in addition to book-giving activities, seminars, exchanges, fun activities with books, a festival of story-telling with illustrations.

Moreover, bookcases are placed in each ward in districts.

However, some libraries, ward bookcases, and reading rooms have not yet attracted people. In addition, the development of information technology in the 4.0 era with many modern electronic devices such as computers, phones, and e-readers has also greatly affected the operation of libraries and reading rooms in the city. Smartphones and the internet are threats to reading culture.

At the program, representatives of districts 1, 3, 5, 10, Tan Binh and Thu Duc City talked about how to encourage people to read books for developing effective reading culture; solutions to sowing habits, and how to nurture students’ reading skills and methods. The Vietnam Book Day was organized as a solution for cultivating reading habits.

Ms. Phung Thi Phuong, Deputy Head of Press - Publishing Division under the Propaganda and Education Board of the city Party Committee, talked about the importance of developing the reading culture. However, according to Ms. Phuong, more proper solutions should be adopted to suit the present situation. She stressed reading culture promotion should orient toward students and must be done early to become a sustainable solution.

Ms. Phung Thi Phuong also shared some brief solutions including installing bookcases for workers and employees in enterprises, Ho Chi Minh Bookcase; family bookcases.