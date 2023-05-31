HCMC strengthens working group to remove obstacles for investment projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a decision on consolidating a working group in charge of removing difficulties and obstacles for the city’s investment projects.

Accordingly, the working group was consolidated with 14 members including Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, head of the group; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, permanent deputy head of the working group and Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thi Huynh Mai, deputy head of this group.

The working group was assigned the task of removing difficulties and obstacles in the process of handling administrative procedures related to the city’s investment projects in order to speed up the projects' progress as well as handle existing documents and issues.

In addition, members of this group are responsible for reviewing delayed investment projects to find solutions to avoid them from wasting land resources, impacting aesthetic urban scenery and causing unsafety at construction sites.

The newly-issued decision is to replace the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s Decision No.1995 in 2020 on the establishment of a working group in charge of removing difficulties and obstacles for investment projects in the city.