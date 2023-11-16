HCMC strengthens ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received Vice Chairwoman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hui Guo Hua on November 16.

The municipal leader stated that the southern metropolis is ready to cooperate with Chinese localities to enhance the healthy, stable, and sustainable growth of the Vietnam-China relationship for the sake of both peoples and for peace, stability, and development of each country, region, and the world.

Hoan noted that cooperation proposals by the region are highly suitable to the needs of HCMC.

He suggested the two sides further strengthen exchange activities in the field of urban management and culture while stepping up joint works in tourism and trade to realize and maximize the effectiveness of their agreement on establishing friendly cooperation.

For her part, Hui expressed her wish to boost economy-trade engagements and port development collaboration between the two localities, as well as to fortify partnerships between their business communities.

She asked the HCMC authorities to pay attention to and create favorable conditions for enterprises from Guangxi province to invest and do business in the city.