HCMC summarizes comprehensive care campaign for residents during Tet holiday

HCMC invested over VND1.3 trillion to support over 1.3 million people during Tet 2025, prioritizing care for vulnerable groups and those with meritorious service.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is delivering Tet gifts to people in Tay Ninh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Thi Hoa, a garment worker coming from Nghe An Province, experienced immense joy this Tet 2025, thanks to the HCMC Labor Union’s “Spring Journey” coach service. Having spent three consecutive Tet holidays away from her elderly parents, the high cost of travel had initially prevented her return. Receiving travel assistance was a profound relief, enabling her to finally celebrate the holiday with her family.

Her journey home was made even more special by practical gifts from the labor union and her company, and a personal visit from City Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen. His New Year’s greetings and gift added to her sense of warmth and comfort, both during her travels and throughout her time with loved ones.

In anticipation of the 2025 Year of the Wood Snake holiday, HCMC proactively planned and allocated resources to provide comprehensive care for its residents, particularly policy beneficiaries, individuals with meritorious service, the impoverished, armed forces personnel, vulnerable workers, and students.

Notably, the city organized working delegations comprising representatives from the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch to visit and extend New Year’s greetings to exemplary groups and individuals within the city and in other localities.

As part of these activities, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi of the City Party Committee visited military units on standby for combat duty on New Year’s Eve. During his visits to Gia Dinh Regiment and Air Force Division 370 (Air Defense – Air Force Service), he conveyed his gratitude to the armed forces for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in safeguarding national defense and security, maintaining public order, and contributing to the peace and well-being of the city's residents.

Beyond the military, HCMC consistently demonstrates its care and appreciation for medical personnel, law enforcement, individuals with meritorious service, and policy beneficiary families.

During a visit to Nguyen Ba Hang, a resident in District 4, a 4/4 wounded soldier and a victim of Agent Orange exposure, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the City People’s Committee inquired about his health and living conditions. Amidst the festive atmosphere of the spring season, the Chairman presented a Tet gift, acknowledging Nguyen Ba Hang’s sacrifices, as well as the sacrifices of previous generations who bravely fought and contributed to the nation’s defense and development.

Alongside the HCMC National Assembly Deputies Delegation – Group 10 and the HCMC People’s Council delegations, gifts of “Loving Tet” were distributed to residents of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts. Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the municipal People’s Council explained that in addition to the city budget, HCMC mobilizes social resources to care for and support impoverished and disadvantaged households. Through these “Loving Tet” gifts, the city aims to convey its sincere care and affection to its residents.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council is distributing “Loving Tet” gifts to eligible residents in Cu Chi District (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC People’s Committee, for the 2025 Year of the Wood Snake holiday, the city allocated over VND1.3 trillion (US$51.6 million) from central, city, and socialized funds to provide care for more than 1.3 million individuals. The city fully implemented all policies and provisions for those with revolutionary contributions and the impoverished.

Furthermore, it increased the level of care for policy beneficiaries and expanded support to vulnerable groups, striving to ensure that “no impoverished household is left behind during the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations”.

The city also called upon resources to provide care for policy beneficiary families, religious and ethnic minorities facing hardship, the lonely elderly, and vulnerable individuals, contributing to a joyful and celebratory atmosphere for the new year.

Notably, HCMC organized support activities for elderly individuals without pensions or monthly social insurance benefits, increasing the number of monthly allowance recipients by nearly 2,500 compared to 2024.

Amidst the warm and joyful spirit of the Tet holiday, a delegation of Party and State leaders, along with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, led by HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, visited, extended New Year’s greetings, and presented gifts to individuals in difficult circumstances in Chau Thanh District of Tay Ninh Province.

The delegation also presented a symbolic contribution of VND500 million ($19.800) from the Party Committee, government, and dwellers of HCMC to the residents of Tay Ninh Province.

During the Tet holiday, at Long Vinh Border Guard Station (Tra Vinh Provincial Border Guard), a delegation of HCMC leaders, including representatives from the People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch, led by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the municipal Party Committee, visited and presented Tet gifts to officers, soldiers, adopted children of the border guard station, and impoverished children in the border area of Tra Vinh Province.

From the “For the Homeland’s Sea and Islands – For the Fatherland’s Frontline” Fund, the delegation provided VND300 million ($12,000) to the Tra Vinh Provincial Border Guard, presented 150 Tet gifts, and gave 37 gifts to adopted children of the border guard station and impoverished children in the border area.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam