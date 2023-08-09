HCMC sets up advisory council for Resolution 98 implementation

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just signed a decision on establishing an advisory council for implementing the National Assembly's Resolution 98 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development.

The decision also includes the establishment of the council's secretariat.

Under the decision, Head of the council is Dr. Tran Du Lich -- member of the National Monetary Policy Advisory Council while Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies Truong Minh Huy Vu is vice head.

Assoc. Prof Tran Hoang Ngan who is secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief and 22 other experts from institutes, schools, agencies and organizations were elected as the council's members.

The advisory council and the secretariat are responsible for organizing meetings or scientific seminars to exchange and propose opinions to the HCMC People's Committee and the Chairman of the committee on what should be prioritized as well as detailed regulations on the implementation of Resolution 98 as well as solutions, schemes and important issues related to the implementation of specific mechanisms and policies under the resolution.