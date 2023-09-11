HCMC sets to use e-motorbikes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Under the framework of the cooperation project of the "A low-carbon city development" program between Ho Chi Minh City and the World Bank, the two sides were unanimous in implementing the “Electric vehicles transformation" activity”.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment provided the information.

The project aimed at promoting the transformation of gasoline internal combustion engine motorbike production to e-motorbike for individual and software-based transport services providers.

The fuel transformation shall be implemented via the replacement of individual means of transport which will be likely to sharply reduce a huge number of greenhouse gas emissions.

It is estimated that some 30,000 gasoline internal combustion engine motorbikes will be tentatively switched into e-motorbikes to reduce gas emissions of around 60,000 tons of CO2 per year in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program is expected to extend in 15 years.