HCMC sets to host 16 firework displays on National Reunification Day

Fireworks will light up the sky of Ho Chi Minh City at 16 venues on the night of April 30 to celebrate the National Reunification Day.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai has just given a direction regarding the fireworks display to mark the 49th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2024).

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City sets to host brilliant night fireworks displays at 16 locations, including one high-altitude venue and 15 low-altitude ones with a total of 2,880 firework launchers.

The 15-minute fireworks displays will be simultaneously set alight at 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

A high-altitude firework will be displayed at the Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City.

Low-altitude fireworks are set to be shined at Van Phuc Urban Area in Thu Duc City; Thanh Da Park in Ward 27, Binh Thanh District; Rach Chiec Bridge in Truong Tho Ward, Thu Duc City; Thao Dien villa area in Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City; Landmark 81 Park, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District; Ba Son Wharf and Bach Dang Wharf in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1; Tan Thuan 1 bridge area, Ward 18, District 4 and the riverbank area of Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City.

There are additional low-altitude venues in lot N4 - D6 of the Northwest industrial park in Cu Chi District; the historical relic site of Nga Ba Giong in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District; the Revolutionary Traditional Area for the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968 in Tan Nhut Commune, Binh Chanh District; Dam Sen Cultural Park in Ward 3, District 11; the District 7 Administrative Center in Tan Phu Ward, District 7; Rung Sac Square in Can Gio District.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong