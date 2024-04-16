HCMC sets to host 16 firework displays on National Reunification Day

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai has just given a direction regarding the fireworks display to mark the 49th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2024).
Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City sets to host brilliant night fireworks displays at 16 locations, including one high-altitude venue and 15 low-altitude ones with a total of 2,880 firework launchers.
The 15-minute fireworks displays will be simultaneously set alight at 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
A high-altitude firework will be displayed at the Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City.
Low-altitude fireworks are set to be shined at Van Phuc Urban Area in Thu Duc City; Thanh Da Park in Ward 27, Binh Thanh District; Rach Chiec Bridge in Truong Tho Ward, Thu Duc City; Thao Dien villa area in Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City; Landmark 81 Park, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District; Ba Son Wharf and Bach Dang Wharf in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1; Tan Thuan 1 bridge area, Ward 18, District 4 and the riverbank area of Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City.
There are additional low-altitude venues in lot N4 - D6 of the Northwest industrial park in Cu Chi District; the historical relic site of Nga Ba Giong in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Hoc Mon District; the Revolutionary Traditional Area for the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968 in Tan Nhut Commune, Binh Chanh District; Dam Sen Cultural Park in Ward 3, District 11; the District 7 Administrative Center in Tan Phu Ward, District 7; Rung Sac Square in Can Gio District.