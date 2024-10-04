HCMC sends over 81,000 laborers abroad in 2023 - September 2024

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh chaired a seminar on sending Vietnamese workers for overseas employment organized in the city on October 3.

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Nga said that the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs needs to pay attention to vocational training and loan provisioning and review the effectiveness of support policies for laborers working abroad. The city could enhance connections between workers at home and companies headquartered abroad, particularly in information technology application.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh stated that in the coming time, businesses need to strengthen connections to create a labor source from vocational education facilities in HCMC and neighboring provinces. Therefore, vocational education establishments will develop plans for training, issuing certificates, and improving employee professional skills.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized the importance of the collaboration between State management agencies and businesses in the program to send Vietnamese workers for overseas employment. It helps State management agencies timely provide legal support, create favorable conditions, understand the challenges faced by businesses, and resolve their obstacles.

Currently, the city's labor force is more than 4.8 million people, accounting for 51.21 percent of its population. Around 56 businesses and 16 company branches are operating to send workers for overseas employment. HCMC sent 81,804 laborers abroad to work from 2013 to September 2024.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh