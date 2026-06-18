HCMC sees strong cooperation potential with Russia

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening international cooperation, with growing opportunities for partnership with Russia in energy, green development, real estate and social services.

On the afternoon of June 17, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received Mr. Sadykov Timur, Consul General of Russia in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the Consular Corps, who paid a farewell visit at the end of his tenure.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Russian Consul General Sadykov Timur. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

At the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presented the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Consul General Sadykov Timur, acknowledging his positive contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities.

Consul General Sadykov Timur affirmed that there remains significant potential for cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the energy sector and new development projects.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, attended the 36th anniversary celebration of the National Day of the Russian Federation (June 12, 1990 – June 12, 2026), organized by the Consulate General of Russia in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong