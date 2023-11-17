HCMC seeks most viable, optimal planning ideas for Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula

The purpose of organizing this competition on a global scale is to discover distinctive ideas and the most viable and optimal development solutions that foster connectivity across both banks of the Saigon River.

Regarding the planning of the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula in Binh Thanh District, HCMC, the Office of the HCMC People's Committee has released a conclusion announcement by Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, endorsing the proposal of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture for the organization of an international competition focused on planning and architectural ideas for this peninsula. The goal is to select an excellent and viable planning solution that meets the city's development needs for this specific peninsula.

According to the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Binh Quoi-Thanh Da has undergone several years of research and investment attraction efforts. However, the approved development project for the new urban area is large in scale, requires a significant total investment, and involves intricate tasks related to land compensation and resettlement. Consequently, the implementation has been delayed for several years. The delayed progress of the project has adversely affected the lives and rights of thousands of households residing on this peninsula, as well as impacting management activities in the area.

The current urban development strategy of HCMC underscores the need to optimize the strategic and distinctive locations within the city, efficiently utilizing the city's unique location and waterfront landscapes, particularly in the surrounding areas along the Saigon River. The objective is to generate new drivers for city development, foster economic growth and international integration, and elevate the city's standing to enhance national competitiveness within the region.

Simultaneously, it will focus on organizing and restructuring urban areas, particularly the central core of the inner city, and effectively exploiting the urban land reserve. The Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula, with its advantageous geographical position, scenic landscapes, and the remaining land reserve in the city's development plan, is emerging as a pivotal element, often likened to the "gem within the gem" of the city.

To fully leverage the strengths of this peninsula and realize the dream of transforming this area into a "gem within the gem," it is necessary to undergo a comprehensive and long-term planning and implementation process. In this process, planning ideas play a crucial role, contributing to shaping the future development of the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Urban Area.

Therefore, the purpose of organizing this competition on a global scale is to discover distinctive ideas and the most viable and optimal development solutions that foster connectivity across both banks of the Saigon River, improving the efficiency of land utilization in this area and aligning with the development direction of HCMC.

The planning scope is the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula in Ward 28, Binh Thanh District, covering an area of approximately 426 hectares.