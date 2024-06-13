HCMC River Festival 2024 generates VND4,250 billion in revenues

The 10-day HCMC River Festival 2024 drew more than 4.5 million domestic and foreign visitors, earning total revenue of VND4, 250 billion (US$166 million), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The spectacular fireworks displays in the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The average hotel room occupancy rate of accommodation facilities in District 1 increased by 20 percent during the festival.

The number of passengers carried via the waterway also saw an increase of 20 percent compared to the normal days.

According to reports from travel businesses, the number of visitors increased by 40-50 percent compared to normal days. HCMC’s popular historical landmarks enjoyed a rise in the total number of visitors, including the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch increasing by 103 percent, the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic area increasing by 432 percent and the War Remnants Museum increasing by 21 percent.

Performances of water sports on the Saigon River (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the festival received lots of responses from newspapers and social media platforms, at home and abroad.

The 2nd HCMC River Festival included more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities held in various areas across the city from May 31 to June 9.

The festival is expected to become an annual event promoting the land, people, tourism, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly towards building a brand of a riverside city to attract visitors.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the city center to enjoy special art and fireworks performances in the festival (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh