HCMC reviews list of poor and near-poor households to help them escape poverty

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a plan to review the number of poor and near-poor households in the city in 2024 to help them escape poverty.

Government in District 6 construct a charity house for a poor household

The plan aims to implement policies and solutions to reduce poverty and ensure social security by updating households that are likely to be poor or near-poor according to the national multidimensional poverty line and the city multidimensional poverty line for the implementation of the poverty reduction program.

At the same time, the city updated the list of poor or near-poor households for the implementation of the poverty reduction targets in 2024 as well as development of a plan and roadmap for poverty reduction by 2025 in accordance with the city's socio-economic growth.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee required local administrations to increase propaganda about the purpose of the updates so that everyone would take part in the implementation. The review must be done openly and transparently to deter people from taking advantage of policies for profiteering.

Prior, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has just submitted a report for the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s approval of the plan to implement the city's national target program for sustainable poverty reduction in 2024. According to the report, Ho Chi Minh City strives to maintain no poor or near-poor households according to the national multidimensional poverty standard for the period 2022-2025. In addition, the city will reduce the rate of poor households by 0.21 percent and the rate of near-poor households by 0.23 percent according to the city's multidimensional poverty line for the period 2021-2025, while mobilizing social resources to implement policies and solutions to support poverty reduction. The total budget for implementing the program is expected to be more than VND11,752 billion (US$478,326,186) in 2024. Ho Chi Minh City plans to continue implementing programs, policies, and solutions to support poor households, near-poor households, and households newly escaping poverty to contribute to the improvement of households’ income and reduction of the shortage of basic social services and social security.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan