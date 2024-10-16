HCMC kicks off public investment disbursement campaign

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee urged nine units with disbursement rates below the city’s average of 20.2 percent in the first nine months to urgently implement measures to accelerate progress.

Construction is underway at the expansion project of National Highway 50, one of Ho Chi Minh City's key transportation projects.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a directive to departments, agencies, and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to strictly implement the 2024 public investment disbursement campaign, running from October 15 until the end of the fiscal year.

In the directive, the HCMC Chairman emphasized that leaders of each unit must take full responsibility for monitoring daily progress, addressing tasks, and resolving issues related to public investment projects. They are accountable for their unit’s disbursement results.

He also urged nine units with disbursement rates below the city’s average of 20.2 percent in the first nine months to urgently implement measures to accelerate progress. These units include the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC (8.6 percent), the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC (19.7 percent), the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board (7.9 percent), the Management Authority for Urban Railways (17.1 percent), the High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board (0.5 percent), and the People's Committees of Nha Be District (10.5 percent), District 1 (11.6 percent), District 10 (8.8 percent), and District 5 (13 percent).

For units with substantial capital allocated for land compensation and clearance, with plans to disburse these funds in Q4 of 2024, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City has directed unit leaders to closely monitor progress and ensure disbursement stays on track. They will be fully responsible if the necessary procedures are not completed in time for disbursement.

Project investors are required to meet monthly disbursement targets as agreed, with no exceptions, and are fully accountable to the HCMC People’s Committee. Relevant departments are responsible for overseeing progress and pushing for timely execution. They will be held accountable for any delays caused by their failure to urge investors to meet the disbursement schedule.

