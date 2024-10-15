HCMC promotes investment projects in fields of culture, sports

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee this morning held an investment promotion conference for cultural and sports projects in the city in 2024.

Overview of this conference (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City Tran The Thuan, Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Phu Lu along with representatives from Consul General and Consulates of the United Kingdom, Cambodia, the Netherlands, Russia, China and other countries in Ho Chi Minh City attended this conference.



Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the investment promotion conference for cultural and sports projects in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Delivering his marks at the opening ceremony of the investment promotion conference for cultural and sports projects in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the conference presented an opportunity to promote the image of Ho Chi Minh City, introduce projects and policies to lure investment, which has contributed to affirming the strengths and potential of the city’s cultural and sports fields, as well as boosting the development of the city's cultural industry and sports economy and socio-economic growth for the city.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai discusses with an investor at this conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Delegates attend this conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is one of the leading localities in the country in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate.

By the end of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City has had 12,398 foreign investment projects from 122 countries and territories, with a total investment capital of more than US$57.6 billion. That is a positive result in the context of global economic difficulty and challenges.

Chairman Phan Van Mai said that there still has had room for the development of cultural industry in the city but it has not been well exploited.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee emphasized that the city authorities at all levels always desired to join hands with the investors and relevant parties to seek solutions to ultimately build up the sectors.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung attends and delivers his speech at this conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The conference focused on topics related to investments in fields of culture and sports as well as the matters of tax, legal procedures and so on that investors and enterprises are concerning.

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the conclusion session of the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the conclusion session of the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai indicated that Ho Chi Minh City desired big investors to join adequate projects such as Rach Chiec Sports Complex which will form an eco-system for the city sports sector.

This year, Ho Chi Minh City will put into exploitation the innovative incubation center.

Ho Chi Minh City guarantees to create favorable conditions to put the projects into operation with preferential policies together with business environment improvement.

Additionally, the city will establish a working team on public-private partnership (PPP) cultural and sports acting as a contact point for investors to easily contact.

By Thien Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong