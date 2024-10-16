Replication of exemplary models, initiatives in women's emulation movements

Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union this morning held a gathering of outstanding individuals to celebrate the 94th anniversary of Vietnam Women's Union (October 20, 1930- 2024) and the 14th anniversary of Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20, 2010-2024).

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy attends and delivers her speech at the gathering.

Attending and delivering her speech at the gathering, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union has closely aligned with the city's political tasks, the demands and aspirations of women at all levels.

The union has actively innovated contents and methods of operation and launched numerous movements and campaigns aligned with women.

Besides that, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy encouraged the women's union at any level to continuously promote the position and role of women.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran indicated that this year, the Ho Chi Minh Women's Union has honored and awarded certificates of merit to many outstanding collectives and excellent individuals, particularly the annual Nguyen Thi Dinh Award.

Over 16 years of organization, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union honored and granted the Nguyen Thi Dinh Award to 32 collectives and 24 individuals for their outstanding achievements and great contributions.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran hoped that in the coming time, the union at any level would continuously concentrate on carrying out key priorities, including social welfare activities and caring for vulnerable women; launch patriotic emulation movements with meaningful projects and tasks in detail.

Additionally, the women's union at any level will promote the effectiveness and spread the 384 initiatives and models, recognized in the "One Initiative a Day" campaign.

Some photos captured at the garthering:

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong