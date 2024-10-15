Can Gio to become high-quality ecotourism destination

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien suggested while conducting an inspection of the implementation of the HCMC's theme for 2024, “Determination to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly at the People's Committee of Can Gio District on October 15.

At the working session between the city’s leader and Can Gio District’s authorities, deputies of the HCMC People's Council raised a number of issues relating to the management of science and technology, innovation and creativity, notable benefits of digital transformation, information security, access to online public services, the development of Can Gio tourism, digital classrooms, streamlining and restructuring public services in 2024.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien highly appreciated the efforts of the People's Committee of Can Gio District in implementing HCMC's theme for 2024.

He suggested that the district would be continuously interested in digital transformation investment; coordinate with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and Viettel Group to receive high-quality telecommunication service for boosting digital transformation in the district; and accelerate digital transformation and the application of information technology across all sectors.

Chairman of the Can Gio District People's Committee Nguyen Van Hong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the report released at the event, Can Gio District has carried out the contents of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC; closely coordinated with the departments to propose contents and policies that align with the current situation, the development and direction of the locality in accordance with Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TU about development directions for Can Gio District until 2030 in order to exploit the sea-related advantages of this district to be a new driving force for the city growth and 41 projects under the (public-private partnership) PPP model in the fields of healthcare, education and training, sports and culture that HCMC is calling for investment.

The Can Gio District People's Committee has directed the implementation of the "Building HCMC into a Smart City" project for the 2020-2025 period, strengthened digital transformation, and effectively put numerous digital services into operation to promote socio-economic development.

Additionally, the locality has coordinated with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and Viettel Group to install base transceiver stations for digital transformation and establish fiber optic cable routes in Thieng Lieng Village and Thanh An Island Commune. The district's OCOP (One Commune One Product) products have been supported and guided to be listed on major e-commerce platforms, creating favorable conditions for the consumption of local specialties.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh