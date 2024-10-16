HCMC to allocate resources to enhance vocational schools’ quality

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to enhancing the quality of vocational education by allocating resources to upgrade facilities, buy better equipment and attract qualified teachers.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the working session

It was released at a working session between the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council with the municipal People's Committee to supervise the state management of labor and employment in the southern largest city in the period of 2020-2025.

Concerned about vocational training in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong proposed that the People's Committee evaluate the quality of public vocational schools and explore strategies to enhance the facilities of vocational schools invested and managed by the state.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that vocational training in the city has been of interest to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in recent times.

The current competition between public and private vocational schools is notably intense. In an effort to enhance the quality of public vocational institutions, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is directing resources towards the improvement of facilities and teaching equipment at these schools. Additionally, initiatives are being implemented to train high-quality human resources and to bolster educators’ skills.

At the end of the working session, while commending the achievements in the management of labor and employment within the city, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan urged the People's Committee to pursue effective strategies to meet the labor and employment objectives outlined in the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, as well as the resolutions of the municipal People's Council.

In addition, he proposed that related agencies pay attention to the assessment of the quality of vocational education and invest in facilities, equipment, personnel training, and innovative educational programs.

Furthermore, he suggested a close linkage with the practice of vocational education institutions. Last but not least, he urged to strengthen cooperation with prestigious foreign vocational education institutions in receiving and transferring programs, textbooks, learning materials, teaching and learning methods.

By Ngo Binh - Translated By Anh Quan